Two people dead, seven others injured in multi-vehicle crash south of Christchurch

Two people have died and seven others have been injured following a crash involving a truck and several other vehicles in Bankside, north of Rakaia, this morning.

Police said they were called to the crash on Main South Road at 8.50am. 

Seven people received moderate to minor injuries in the incident.

A rescue helicopter is also in attendance.

NZTA tweeted the crash occurred between Breadings Road and Parkins Road.

Police are currently making inquiries into the circumstances around the crash.

The road is closed and motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible. Diversions are in place at Old South Road and Main Rakaia Road.

The serious crash unit is in attendance. 

