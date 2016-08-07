TODAY |

Two people dead, section of State Highway 5 down to one-lane in Taupō following serious crash

A serious crash involving two cars this afternoon has left two people dead, with a section of State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō down to one lane.

Police were called, along with two helicopters, to the scene at Rangitaiki, Taupō at 1.25pm.

Two people are dead, with four other people injured, one critically, police say.

The critical patient was airlifted to Waikato Hospital and two patients in a serious condition, along with one in a moderate condition were transported to Hastings Hospital.

Traffic management is in place while police continue to work at the scene.

There will be significant delays.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and delay travel, if possible.

A crash has also closed State Highway 29 in Lower Kaimai. 

Police say, diversions are in place between Cambridge Street to Pori Road. 

