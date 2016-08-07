Two people dead, section of State Highway 5 closed in Taupō following serious crash

A serious crash has this afternoon has left two people dead and closed a section of State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the scene at Rangitaiki, Taupō at 1.25pm.

Two people are dead, with four other people injured, one critically, police say.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit attends the scene.

There will be significant delays.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and delay travel, if possible.

A crash has also closed State Highway 29 in Lower Kaimai.