Two people dead, one person injured following Hamilton crash between ute and truck

Two people have died and one person is injured following a crash between a ute and a truck in Hamilton early this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

The incident occurred 50 metres south of Hickey Road on State Highway 1, also known as Tirau Road, Cambridge, at 1.15am.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS a truck driver was assisted out of their vehicle following the incident.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Diversions are in place at Maungatautari Road.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible to avoid delays.