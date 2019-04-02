Two people dead, two more injured following single-vehicle crash in Otago

Two people have died following a crash in Otago overnight.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokesperson said only one vehicle was involved in the fatal crash, which took place on Macraes Back Road in Macraes last night.

Police were notified of the accident shortly before midnight.

Two other people received serious injuries in the crash and were transported to Dunedin hospital.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.