Two people have died following a crash on State Highway One in Gore this afternoon.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened around 5pm in Mataura.

Two other people have also been injured.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

