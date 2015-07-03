Two people dead in shooting near Masterton

Two people have died in a shooting near Masterton.

A police Armed Offenders Squad officer. Source: 1 NEWS

Police responded to the incident at a residential address near Castlepoint just before 5.30am today.

Police told 1 NEWS they are treating the deaths as suspicious and have confirmed the two deceased people were known to each other.

The Armed Offenders Squad also attended the incident as did two ambulances.

Police are likely to be at the scene for a number of days as investigations continue.