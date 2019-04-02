Two people dead in two separate crashes last night

Two people are dead after two separate crashes last night.

Police said they were called to a crash involving two vehicles on Old North Road in Waimauku shortly after 9pm.

One person died at the scene.

The road was opened shortly after midnight. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Later in the evening, at 10.35pm, police were called to a serious crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Rangitata Island Road near Ealing, just south of the Rangitata River, where one person died.