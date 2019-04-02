Two people dead in separate Canterbury crashes; third person dead in Masterton crash

Two people have died in separate crashes that occurred around the same time in Canterbury last night.

Police confirmed both deaths this morning, as well as the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in the Wellington earlier last night.

One person died following a collision on North Parade, in Richmond, at about 9.30pm, police said in a statement this morning.

Police earlier said they were called to reports of a motorcyclist crashing into a fence.

The road was closed but has has since been re-opened. A police investigation is ongoing.

Also around 9.30pm, police said they were called to a single-vehicle crash, where a vehicle had reportedly rolled, at the intersection Christchurch-Akaroa Road and McQueens Spur Road.

One person died, police said this morning.

The intersection is open, but police are investigating what caused the crash.

The serious crash unit has been advised about both crashes.

Earlier yesterday, a pedestrian was hit on High Street in Masterton. The crash occurred at around 7.13pm, police said.