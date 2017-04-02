Two people dead in microlight plane crash in Northland



The Civil Aviation Authority is launching an investigation into the light plane crash in Northland this afternoon in which two people died.

Microlight aircraft. Source: istock.com

Police say the plane crashed at Te Kopuru near Dargaville shortly after 12.15pm.

They say the scene is being examined by the Serious Crash Unit and the crash will be referred to the Civil Aviation Authority and the Coroner.

The Civil Aviation Authority says the aircraft type was a Rans microlight RV 7. It was carrying the pilot and one passenger at the time of the crash.

The CAA is deploying two safety investigators from Wellington to commence the investigation.

At this stage it is too early to say what may have caused the accident, said spokesman Mike Richards.

The CAA investigators will arrive tomorrow and will first meet with police and speak with emergency services who attended the accident, Mr Richards said.

The safety investigators will review any photographs taken at the scene at Te Kopuru in Kaipara District and will also arrange to talk to any witnesses, he said.

"Once the site is handed over from Police the investigators will move to the initial phase of the physical investigation, which will be undertaken at the crash site. The crash site will be secured overnight," Mr Richards said.

The CAA won’t have any further updates until after the Investigator in Charge has completed a site visit, likely to be Tuesday afternoon, he said.