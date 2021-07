Two people have died following a crash between a car and truck in Auckland this afternoon.

The incident occurred on Brigham Creek Road, in Whenuapai, shortly after 12pm, police say.

The pair died at the scene.

Brigham Creek Road remains closed and diversions are in place at State Highway 16 and near Joseph McDonald Drive.

The road is expected to be closed for some time while the serious crash unit is in attendance.