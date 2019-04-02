Two people dead following separate crashes in Bay of Plenty, Waikato this afternoon

Two people have died following crashes in the Bay of Plenty and Waikato this afternoon.

Police say one person died at the scene of a crash in Patetonga, Waikato, on State Highway 27.

Officers were called at around 1.14pm today.

Part of the road is still closed and police say diversions will be in place.

In an unrelated crash, another person died this afternoon after their car crashed into a tree at on State Highway 2 in Paengaroa.

The Bay of Plenty crash was reported to police at around 3.50pm.