Two people dead following separate crashes across the country

Two people have died in separate car crashes across the country overnight. 

One person died following a two-car crash in Whanganui early this morning.

Police say they were called to the crash on Cross Street, in Castlecliff, just after 2am.

Another person died following a single-car crash in Maimai, Buller District, last night. 

Police say they received a report of a car going off Mai Mai Valley Road at 8.35pm last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene, where one person was declared dead at the scene and a second person suffered minor injuries.

The circumstances of both crashes will be investigated.

