Two people dead following crashes in Waihi and North Otago

Source:  1 NEWS

Two people have died in separate crashes today in Waihi and North Otago.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say one person died in Waikato Hospital following an earlier crash on SH2 in Waihi between a campervan and a car at about 2.24pm.

A second person who was in the car is in a serious condition in Waikato Hospital, according to police.

Parry Palm Avenue remains closed while police examine the scene and diversions are in place.

Another person has died following a single vehicle crash on Main Road, Maheno in North Otago this morning.

The vehicle veered off State Highway 30 and into the lake near Rotorua yesterday. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 10:06am.

Earlier today, police also confirmed two people had died after the vehicle they were travelling went off the road into Lake Rotoma yesterday.

Emergency services were notified yesterday at 12:40pm of the crash on State Highway 30, the vehicle was recovered this morning.

Two bodies were recovered from the lake by the dive squad.

