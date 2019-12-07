Two people dead after train, car crash in Waikato

Two people have died following a crash between a car and train in Waikato early this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The crash occurred at the intersection of Piako Road and State Highway 26, near Morrinsville, just after 4.00am, police said.



"The car was hit straight across the front of the train and has been pushed some distance down the lines by the train," Senior Sergeant Rupert Friend told 1 NEWS.



Road workers were doing road markings and a stop-go was in place a the time of the crash, he said. Fog was not believed to have been a factor in the incident.

A car is lifted from train tracks with a crane after being hit by a train in Waikato early this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

The train was a freight service travelling from Mt Maunganui to Hamilton, KiwiRail told 1 NEWS.

KiwiRail chief operations officer Todd Moyle says it is a tragic incident and its effects will be far-reaching.

"Our thoughts are with the friends and family of those who have died, and also with our driver, who we are providing with appropriate support, such as counselling," said Mr Moyle.

KiwiRail highlighted that the level crossing is protected by flashing lights and bells.

Emergency Services and KiwiRail staff remain on site and the line will remain closed until clearance is received from the Police.



The road is also still closed with diversions in place. NZTA has advised it could remain closed until mid-afternoon.