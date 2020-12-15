TODAY |

Two people dead after helicopter 'fell out of the sky' north of Kaikōura

Source:  1 NEWS

Two people are dead after a helicopter crashed north of Kaikōura, with a witness seeing it "fall out of the sky".

Helicopter crash north of Kaikōura. Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement police say emergency services are responding to the scene on a beach near the Kekerengu River mouth.

Police say five people were on board, including the pilot. 

St John told 1 NEWS two helicopters and one ambulance have arrived at the scene.

Coastal Lodge owner Ian Mhertens said three children were aboard the helicopter as it crashed near Kaikōura. Source: 1 NEWS

The three other people on board have serious injuries after the crash and have been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital. 

"Further details regarding the deceased and injured, including ages and genders, will not be released until all necessary family notifications have been carried out," police say.

"The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) have been advised."

Ian Mehrtens, owner of Coastal Lodge, says he “saw it fall out of the sky” and it was “pretty scary” to watch.

He says it landed on the beach and three children were on board.

"I saw a helicopter coming in to land and saw it about 30 or 40 metres off the ground, then all of a sudden it went into a spin, round and round then it dived," he told 1 NEWS.

"I didn’t see it hit the ground but I went over to see if I could help and it was a bit of a mess — bits and pieces everywhere."

Mhertens say he and a few other locals helped pulled them out.

Around five or six locals and tourists were the first on the scene before emergency services arrived.

