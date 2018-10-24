TODAY |

Two people dead after firey crash in Dunedin overnight

Source:  1 NEWS

Two people have died in a serious crash in Dunedin overnight, with the car they were in catching alight after colliding with a truck.

Police said emergency services were called to King Edwards Street in Kensington about 3.30am.

Three fire crews also attended, and the vehicle was reported to be well alight by the time they arrived.

Two occupants of the car died at the scene.

The driver of the car survived, but received serious injuries, and the driver of the truck also sustained moderate injuries.

Both were taken to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

New Zealand
Accidents
Dunedin and Otago
