Two people dead after early morning Dunedin house fire

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the fire just after 5am.
It's been a wet and wild start to the day in the south.

Heavy rain set to hit much of the upper North Island with Northland bracing for thunderstorms

Local train at Sydney Central Station - Australia, New South Wales

Sydney train derailment leaves several people trapped and others injured

A screenshot from the updated version of the Mongrel Mob Defence game

Mongrel Mob game developer removes deceased gang member's image after threats

The man had Police waiting for him after the incident at Hunting & Fishing Westgate.

'Kung fu master' caught shoplifting at West Auckland outdoor store

You can take the big man out of New Zealand, but you can't take New Zealand out of the big man.

'Hey mate, how we doin?' - Steven Adams proves he takes Kiwi banter everywhere after getting mic'd up in OKC's win over Cavs


Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

The PM says those issues include pay equity, closing the gender pay gap and violence against women.

Ardern calls international turnout to Women's March 'extraordinary', urges NZ to 'keep up the progress' on women's rights

Activists marched around the world over the weekend.

It's been a wet and wild start to the day in the south.

Heavy rain set to hit much of the upper North Island with Northland bracing for thunderstorms

MetService warns surface and flash flooding could be caused by this type of weather.


CEO Rachael de Mesurier is concerned that it could see efforts to alleviate poverty diminished.

Oxfam urges Tax Working Group to reduce growing wealth gap - 'It's not good for New Zealand'

New statistics released by the organisation show the top one per cent continues to take the majority of new wealth created.

The former National Party leader is supportive of the Prime Minister’s decision.

Jacinda Ardern juggling baby with PM role will be 'very tough', Don Brash says

The former National Party leader said it will be a fantastic achievement if "she can pull it off".


 
