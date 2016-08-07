Two people dead after crash on State Highway 5 in Taupō

A crash involving two cars -on a section of State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō - left two people dead this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called, along with two helicopters, to the scene at Rangitaiki, Taupō at 1.25pm.

Two people are dead, with four other people injured, one critically, police say.

The critical patient was airlifted to Waikato Hospital and two patients in a serious condition, along with one in a moderate condition were transported to Hastings Hospital.

The road was closed for much of the afternoon but has since opened.



Today, a crash also closed State Highway 29 in Lower Kaimai for a period of time.