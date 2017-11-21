 

Two people dead after crash involving car and train near Palmerston North

Breaking
1 NEWS
Two people are dead after a car was involved in a crash with a train near Palmerston North this afternoon.

Police say they were called to the scene on Troup Rd, Woodville around 4:50pm.

Three people were in the car, two are dead and one person is in a moderate condition and is being transported to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and the road may be closed for some time.

Police car generic.
Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS
Watch: Corrections seize cellphone and tattoo gun after Mongrel Mob gang member gets ink from fellow Rimutaka Prison inmate

Corrections have seized a cell phone and makeshift tattoo guns from prisoners at Rimutaka Prison after videos were posted to YouTube from inside.

A video was posted to YouTube and widely circulated last week, with Corrections becoming aware about 9.15am today, they said in a statement.

The videos, seen by 1 NEWS, show a prisoner tattooing another, inmates rapping, and what appear to be members of the Mongrel Mob singing and chanting. 

Within 45 minutes, the two prisoners in the video had been identified and segregated and a search operation had commenced.

The tattoo gun was found and removed on Monday during routine searches, they said, while the cell phone was found yesterday and will be forensically examined.

"The prisoners are being held to account for their behaviour," Corrections' chief custodial officer Neil Beales said.

"All four were relocated to the management unit and are being charged with misconduct.

"Today, two of the prisoners have been moved from the prison, with plans being made to relocate the other two.

"Corrections jurisdictions worldwide face the issue of contraband being smuggled into prisons.

"In recent years we have strengthened the tools and methods we use to detect and recover contraband before it comes into prisons.

"As technology evolves it is a constant challenge to stay one step ahead of offenders."

Mr Beales said Corrections has contacted YouTube and asked for the footage to be removed.

"We appreciate that any images of prisoners available online will be of particular concern to the victims of offending."

Corrections seized a cell phone and makeshift tattoo guns from inmates at Rimutaka Prison after videos were posted to YouTube from inside. Source: Supplied
Winston Peters has been heard saying "yeah, throw fatty out" during a heated exchange in Parliament's Question Time today.

Speaker Trevor Mallard was asking National MP Gerry Brownlee to apologise for making an interjection when Mr Peters' comment was made.

"I'm going to have to get the shadow leader of the opposition to apologise," Speaker Trevor Mallard said.

"Yeah, throw fatty out," Mr Peters can be heard saying over the top of the Speaker as he stood up to address Parliament.

No one in the House appeared to hear the comment from the Acting Prime Minister and Question Time continued.

Mr Brownlee's interjection took place as Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin was outlining why Dr Pauline Kingi had stepped down from the inquiry into Wally Haumaha as deputy police commissioner.

Mr Brownlee gave a statement to 1 NEWS about Mr Peters' comment.

"It's refreshing that a man of 72 can still be childish, but it's sad that he is so particularly thin skinned himself."

Tracey Martin says Dr Pauline Kingi was subjected to political attacks as soon as she was appointed. Source: Parliament TV

New Zealand First have also been asked to comment on this story by 1 NEWS NOW.

Speaker Trevor Mallard was asking Gerry Brownlee to apologise for interjecting when the comment was made. Source: Parliament TV
