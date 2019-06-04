TODAY |

Two people dead after crash involving car and cattle truck in Canterbury

1 NEWS
Two people are dead after a crash involving a cattle truck and a car in Methven, Canterbury.

A source told 1 NEWS the truck involved was carrying cattle, which were running loose after the crash. The truck driver was trapped in the cab of his truck and has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency services arrived around midday at the intersection of State Highway 77, otherwise known as Waimarama Road, and State Highway 72 in Methven.

The scene of the crash in Methven. Source: 1 NEWS

A St John ambulance spokesperson told 1 NEWS three ambulances and the Westpac rescue helicopter had been sent to the scene from Christchurch.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place.

    Two people were killed in the Canterbury crash. Source: 1 NEWS
