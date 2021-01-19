TODAY |

Two people dead after car travels wrong way down Wellington motorway

Two people have died after a serious crash on the Wellington Urban Motorway early this morning, which saw their car travelling the wrong way.

Two others were seriously injured in the crash, police said. Source: Breakfast

Two others were seriously injured when two cars crashed at around 4.20am today, police confirmed to 1 NEWS.

It's believed the two who died were travelling southbound in a northbound lane when the two vehicles collided.

Police say they're still investigating and will be reviewing CCTV and talking to witnesses.

Part of the motorway was closed for several hours, with no access from the the Molesworth Street and Tinakori Road on-ramps.

The crash scene on the Wellington Urban Motorway. Source: 1 NEWS

The northbound lanes have since been reopened, police say.

The serious crash unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police on 105 and quote the event number P045189509.

