Two people dead after car hits building in Auckland's Pakuranga

Two people are dead after a vehicle hit a building in Pakuranga, Auckland.

Police say the vehicle went off Pakuranga Road and has crashed into a building near Udys Road/Johns Lane.

They were called to the accident at around 7.20am.

Two people were found dead in the vehicle.

Diversions are in place on Pakuranga Road. Traffic is currently being diverted on Pakuranga Road at the intersections of Lewis Road, Glenmore Road and Gossamer Drive.

Motorists are warned that this will cause delays in the area.