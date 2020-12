Five people have been injured, two of them critically, after a serious crash on State Highway 35 in Ruatoria, north of Gisborne.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

State Highway 35 Whareponga Road and Waiapu Road at Ruatoria are closed as a result of the early morning crash.

Of the five people, three have a “range of injuries”, police said.

Police were alerted to a vehicle in a ditch at around 2:10am.