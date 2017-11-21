Two people critically injured in Canterbury crash

Two people have been critically injured in a crash near Sheffield in Canterbury today.

Emergency services were called to State Highway 73 near Waimakariri Gorge Road around 4.15pm when two vehicles collided.

The police said one of the vehicles was towing a boat at the time.

As well as the two critically injured people, St John says two people had moderate injuries and were being taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Four others were treated by paramedics at the scene.