Two people critically injured in BOP crash, SH2 blocked

Two people are in a critical condition after a two-vehicle crash south of Katikati on State Highway 2 today.

Emergency services are responding to the crash that happened around 4.30pm between the intersections of Wright Road and Aongatete Road.

Police say the highway was completely blocked, but has since re-opened to one lane.

"Motorists travelling the stretch of highway between Tauranga and Paeroa will need to divert over the Kaimai Ranges," police said in a statement.

A fire spokesman said seven crews were sent to the crash after receiving reports of multiple patients being trapped.