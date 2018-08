The Prime Minister has landed in Wellington to get back to work following six weeks of maternity leave.

Jacinda Ardern, her partner Clarke Gayford and their baby Neve arrived from Auckland this afternoon in what they say is likely to be the first of hundreds of flights for the six-week-old.



Ms Ardern said the top of her agenda this week will be mental health, employment and trade once the notoriously drafty premier house has been prepared for their baby.