Two people critically injured after being stabbed in Auckland

Two people have been stabbed in a serious assault incident in Auckland's East Tamaki this morning.

A spokesperson from the Counties Manukau District Health Board says the pair are now in a critical condition.

Police were called to a residential property on Caldwell Road around 3.15am.

Inspector Kai Shao says two people received stab wounds and were taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

"Police are following positive lines of inquiry," Inspector Kai Shao said in a statement.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

