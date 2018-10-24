Two people critically injured after being stabbed in Auckland

Two people have been stabbed in a serious assault incident in Auckland's East Tamaki this morning.

A spokesperson from the Counties Manukau District Health Board says the pair are now in a critical condition.



Police were called to a residential property on Caldwell Road around 3.15am.

Inspector Kai Shao says two people received stab wounds and were taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

"Police are following positive lines of inquiry," Inspector Kai Shao said in a statement.