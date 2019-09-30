Two people confirmed dead as searchers find wreckage of light plane in Tararua Ranges

Two males have been confirmed dead after their bodies were found in the wreckage of a plane in the Tararua Ranges today.

In a statement police say they "can confirm the two male occupants of the aircraft are deceased".

The plane failed to land at Paraparaumu last night after taking off from Foxpine Airstrip, near Foxton at 3.16pm yesterday. Emergency services were called in around 8pm after it failed to touch down at Kāpiti Coast Airport.

The wreckage was located around 7:30am today.

Police had been working with RCCNZ and LandSAR to locate the plane since last night.