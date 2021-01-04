TODAY |

Two people charged over Kaiapoi double shooting knew one of the victims

Two people charged over a double shooting in Kaiapoi will appear in the Christchurch District Court today.

By Ryan Boswell

A 23-year-old man and a 31 year-old woman have been jointly charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Police told 1 NEWS the pair are known to one of the shooting victims.

The two men who were shot in the early hours of Monday morning remain in a stable condition in Christchurch Hospital.

All frontline officers in Canterbury are currently armed.

A police spokesperson said there will be a continued police presence in and around the hospital as “police actively monitor the situation and provide reassurance to the public”.

The scene examination on Whitefield and Aldersgate streets in Kaiapoi is ongoing.

The spokesperson said officers are speaking to members of the public to “ascertain whether they saw or heard anything that maybe relevant to the investigation”.

“We are committed to holding those responsible to account.”

