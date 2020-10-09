TODAY |

Two people charged with murder over attack at South Auckland park

Source:  1 NEWS

Two people have been charged with murder over the death of Nigel Fuatimu earlier this month.

Nigel Fuatimu. Source: New Zealand Police

Fuatimu, 21, died after he was attacked at Jellicoe Park on the evening of October 3, 2020, Inspector Warrick Adkin of Counties Manukau Police said today in a statement. 

Earlier this month, the Operation Preston investigation team arrested and charged four men with assault in relation to the incident.

Those charges have today been upgraded, with two men, aged 23 and 24, now facing murder charges in the Manukau District Court today.

Two other men, both aged 26, now face charges of aggravated robbery in relation to this incident and will also be appearing today in the Manukau District Court.

read more
Four people arrested after death of man at Auckland park earlier this month

Adkin says police have been working hard on the case to hold the alleged offenders responsible for Nigel’s murder to account.

“We hope today’s update provides some form of closure for Nigel’s family, who are still reeling from his tragic death,” he said.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Three taken to hospital after Northland bus crash involving at least 20 people
2
Fox News host goes on bizarre rant about NZ, mocks accent and details ‘terrifying’ Covid ‘camps’
3
Police officers cleared after texts about smoking seized cannabis
4
Breakfast host moved to tears after interview over Oranga Tamariki’s uplifts of Māori babies
5
Sweden's Covid-19 infections hit new high, some residents told to avoid public transport
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police officers cleared after texts about smoking seized cannabis
04:19

Hunua Falls restrooms ranked best in NZ - thanks to their learning-disabled guardian
01:07

Preliminary results for euthanasia, cannabis referenda to be released this afternoon

Morning Briefing Oct 30: NZ tests new Covid tools as virus tightens grip in Europe