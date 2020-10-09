Two people charged with murder over attack at South Auckland park

Two people have been charged with murder over the death of Nigel Fuatimu earlier this month.

Nigel Fuatimu. Source: New Zealand Police

Fuatimu, 21, died after he was attacked at Jellicoe Park on the evening of October 3, 2020, Inspector Warrick Adkin of Counties Manukau Police said today in a statement.

Earlier this month, the Operation Preston investigation team arrested and charged four men with assault in relation to the incident.

Those charges have today been upgraded, with two men, aged 23 and 24, now facing murder charges in the Manukau District Court today.

Two other men, both aged 26, now face charges of aggravated robbery in relation to this incident and will also be appearing today in the Manukau District Court.

Adkin says police have been working hard on the case to hold the alleged offenders responsible for Nigel’s murder to account.