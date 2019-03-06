Two people charged with arson over fire in bone-dry Tasman region

Two people have been charged after allegedly starting a fire in Pigeon Valley near Wakefield in Tasman today.

Police say man, 34, and a woman, 24 have both been charged with arson.

Police told 1 NEWS they received reports at 2.06pm today that one person was trying to set a fire near Sunrise Valley Road, but two people were later arrested at the scene.

Police say the fire was discovered soon after it had started by a member of the public and was able to be extinguished before it took hold.

The pair have been remanded in custody to appear in Nelson District Court tomorrow, March 7.

The man has also been charged with arson over a fire that started on the side of the Moutere Highway last week.