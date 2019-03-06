TODAY |

Two people charged with arson over fire in bone-dry Tasman region

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Tasman
Crime and Justice

Two people have been charged after allegedly starting a fire in Pigeon Valley near Wakefield in Tasman today.

Police say man, 34, and a woman, 24 have both been charged with arson.

Police told 1 NEWS they received reports at 2.06pm today that one person was trying to set a fire near Sunrise Valley Road, but two people were later arrested at the scene.

Police say the fire was discovered soon after it had started by a member of the public and was able to be extinguished before it took hold.

The pair have been remanded in custody to appear in Nelson District Court tomorrow, March 7.

The man has also been charged with arson over a fire that started on the side of the Moutere Highway last week.

That fire caused extensive damage to a wide area of pine forest and resulted in the evacuation of local residents.

Police and a group of nudists helped capture the suspects.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Tasman
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sydney dentist's body found stuffed in suitcase, shortly after her ex died in 'deliberate' crash
2
The National Party leader repeatedly asked the PM about the Tax Working Group’s report.
Watch: Ardern accuses Bridges of 'scaremongering and inaccuracy' as they spar over tax recommendations
3
Auckland mum of seven and stroke victim forced to use public bathroom to shower
4
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Family of baby killed in Kaitaia issue plea to public - 'We want to know what happened to our mokopuna'
5
They’re baulking at the cost of providing the contactless payments.
Kiwi retailers turning their backs on Paywave due to high transaction costs
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Teacher said 'haere mai' then pushed six-year-old student against wall

Auckland mum of seven and stroke victim forced to use public bathroom to shower
01:50
The High Commissioner to Australia spoke about her priorities in her new job.

Dame Annette King on Jacinda Ardern, politics and her new top job in Australia
01:31
The discovery of the male fruit flies comes three weeks into the biosecurity crackdown.

Two more foreign fruit flies found in Auckland