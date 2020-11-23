Two people charged after 'firing gun' from moving vehicle in Hawke's Bay

Two people have been charged after allegedly shooting a firearm from a moving vehicle in Hawke's Bay.

Police say the incident occurred on State Highway 5, Te Pōhue around 5:15pm on Sunday July 18.

"A firearm was discharged from a vehicle travelling west towards Taupō," Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley said in a statement today.

"The vehicle was stopped by armed police as it entered Taupō and two people were taken into custody."

Yardley says no one was injured, but there was damage caused to one other vehicle. The firearm allegedly used in the incident has not yet been located.

Investigators are now seeking any sightings of a late model, dark coloured, Isuzu ute.

"We are also appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who might have information concerning suspicious people or activity in the area leading up to the incident."

You can contact police on 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 210718/2768.

A 29-year-old male appeared in Taupō District Court yesterday on a number of firearms related charges and has been remanded in custody.