Two people charged after firearms, methamphetamine found at home in Tasman

Two people have been charged after police found several firearms and a quantity of methamphetamine at a home in the Tasman.

Source: Breakfast

Four firearms, parts for four other firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine and utensils were discovered by police in a search warrant on a rural property south of Nelson on Wednesday, Detective Sergeant Ian Langridge, who led the operation, said in a statement.

A 55-year-old woman has since been charged with numerous drugs and firearms charges, and is due to appear in the Nelson District Court on April 28, Mr Langridge said.

A 50-year-old man appeared in Nelson District Court yesterday charged with possession for supply. He has since been remanded in custody until next week.

A third person was arrested and released without charge.

"While the rest of the country has been making tremendous sacrifices, attempts to carry on with the illicit drug trade continue putting others at risk," Nelson Bays Area Commander Inspector Paul Borrell said.

"Police are committed in our campaign against illicit drugs and organised crime, even in the current Alert Level 4 environment.