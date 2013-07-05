Two people badly injured after car crashes into ditch in Waikato

A car crash in Waikato has left two people badly injured.

One person is in a critical condition and another is in a serious condition after a car crashed into a ditch in Waikato this morning.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the crash on Waitomo Valley Road, Otorohanga just before 11am today.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS the occupants of the car were both airlifted to hospital.