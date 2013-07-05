 

Two people badly injured after car crashes into ditch in Waikato

A car crash in Waikato has left two people badly injured.

One person is in a critical condition and another is in a serious condition after a car crashed into a ditch in Waikato this morning.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the crash on Waitomo Valley Road, Otorohanga just before 11am today.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS the occupants of the car were both airlifted to hospital.

Waitomo Valley Road is closed due to the crash and diversions are in place at Waitomo Valley Road and Haurua Road.  

