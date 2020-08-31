TODAY |

Two people arrested in Mosgiel after armed man reportedly threatened to shoot police

Source:  1 NEWS

Two people have been arrested in Mosgiel, near Dunedin, after an armed man reportedly threatened to shoot police, according to a witness.

The arrests reportedly happened near the New World on Gordon Road. Source: 1 NEWS

A witness at a Gordon Road business told the Otago Daily Times the armed man was laughing on the main road in the Otago town and threatening to shoot police.

Police would not confirm if either of the people were in custody were armed, telling 1 NEWS they were alerted to the incident at a Gordon Road business just after 12pm after a person reportedly threatened a staff member at the business.


New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:40
Five new Covid-19 cases recorded in the community today
2
Full video: Officials give Covid-19 update for August 31
3
Lockdown's been 'really, really tough' PM acknowledges, as Auckland moves down alert level
4
'More risk' in Auckland's move to Level 2 this time round - Covid-19 modeller
5
Mt Roskill church leader denies allegation of prayer meetings during lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Archaeologist calls for return of historic cannonball, believed stolen from Transmission Gully worksite

00:31

Strong winds hamper efforts to put out forest fire near Twizel

Otago University refuses to release document on medical school Māori, Pasifika quotas

Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks with media in Auckland following easing of lockdown restrictions