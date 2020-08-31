Two people arrested in Mosgiel after armed man reportedly threatened to shoot police

Two people have been arrested in Mosgiel, near Dunedin, after an armed man reportedly threatened to shoot police, according to a witness.

The arrests reportedly happened near the New World on Gordon Road. Source: 1 NEWS

A witness at a Gordon Road business told the Otago Daily Times the armed man was laughing on the main road in the Otago town and threatening to shoot police.

Police would not confirm if either of the people were in custody were armed, telling 1 NEWS they were alerted to the incident at a Gordon Road business just after 12pm after a person reportedly threatened a staff member at the business.