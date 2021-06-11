Two people arrested following reports of gunfire in Palmerston North

Two people have been arrested following reports a gun was fired in Palmerston North this morning.

Roslyn School, in Palmerston North, under lockdown amid reports of gunshots. Source: 1 NEWS

The incident took place at Milson Line shortly before 11am, and saw several schools go into lockdown for a period.

No injures were reported.

Police said they are continuing to make inquiries to establish whether any other individuals were involved.