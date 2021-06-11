TODAY |

Two people arrested following reports of gunfire in Palmerston North

Source:  1 NEWS

Two people have been arrested following reports a gun was fired in Palmerston North this morning.

Roslyn School, in Palmerston North, under lockdown amid reports of gunshots. Source: 1 NEWS

The incident took place at Milson Line shortly before 11am, and saw several schools go into lockdown for a period. 

No injures were reported.

Police said they are continuing to make inquiries to establish whether any other individuals were involved.

Charges are being considered considered for the two people arrested.

New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Crime and Justice
