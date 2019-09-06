Two people arrested during Oranga Tamariki uplift

Two people were arrested during the taking of a newborn baby by Oranga Tamariki at Auckland Hospital.

A family member posted footage of the incident on Facebook, showing at least six police officers in a room at the hospital while the family surround the mother and baby.

Officers can be heard saying they will arrest family members if they continue to get in their way.

Police confirmed two people failed to comply with police instructions and were arrested for obstruction.

They have been released without charge.

Oranga Tamariki has been the subject of widespread criticism recently, after footage emerged of the attempted removal of a newborn from its mother at Hawke's Bay Hospital.