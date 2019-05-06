Two people arrested after infant found with serious injuries in Auckland

Two people have been arrested and charged after a baby was found with serious injuries at a home in Auckland's Mount Wellington last year.

The baby, who was eight weeks old at the time, was taken into a Panmure medical centre on November 8, 2018, before being transported to Starship Hospital with serious injuries, police detective senior sergeant Bridget Doell said in a statement.

Police were notified of the incident the following day.

A man and a woman, both aged 33, have since been charged with ill-treatment or neglect of a child. The woman has also been charged with wounding with reckless disregard.

The pair are scheduled to appear in the North Shore District Court today.

The child, now aged one, has since recovered from the injuries.