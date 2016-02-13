Two people arrested after car hits South Auckland house

Source:
Two people have been arrested after a car they were in was driven into a house in South Auckland early this morning.
Police say there was one person in the house on Ray Small Drive, Papakura when the incident happened about 2am and that they suffered no injuries.
Driving and other charges are pending for the two people detained, police say.
