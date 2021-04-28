TODAY |

Two people arrested after Auckland hotel shooting, hunt for gang member continues

Two people linked to a gang member sought following a shooting at an Auckland luxury hotel las month have been arrested and charged. 

The woman was arrested today. Source: NZ Police

Police were called to the scene of the Sofitel hotel on April 15 following reports shots were fired amid a gang conflict. 

However, police are continuing to appeal for sightings of Hone Reihana, 27, also known as Hone Hawira - a patched Head Hunter gang member, Detective Inspector John Sutton said today in a statement.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

The 25-year-old woman, who was identified earlier this week as being with Reihana and assisting him in evading police, was located last night following a separate incident involving Reihana in Northland.

Reihana, 27, also uses the name Hone Hawira and is a patched Head Hunter gang member. Source: Supplied

She has been arrested and appeared in the Whangārei District Court this morning, charged with being an accessory after the fact.

This evening, a male was stopped in a motor vehicle linked to Reihana, south of Kawakawa.

He is also believed to have been assisting Reihana in evading police.

As a result, a 31-year-old Northland man was arrested and will appear in the Whangarei District Court on Monday also charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Anyone who sees Reihana is asked to contact police immediately by phoning 111. Anyone with further information that may assist police in their inquiries is asked to contact (09) 477 5221 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Police repeat our warning that anyone found to be assisting Reihana in evading police could find themselves liable for prosecution," Sutton said.

