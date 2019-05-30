TODAY |

Two pedestrians hit by vehicle in Auckland suburb, one seriously hurt

A road has been closed and citybound traffic is experiencing delays after two pedestrians were hit by a car near an Auckland train station this morning.

Emergency services were called to Sandringham Road, near Kingsland train station, at around 8.15am, a police communications spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

One person sustained serious injuries in the incident, while another was moderately injured.

Sandringham Road has since been closed between Walters and Onslow roads. Diversions and cordons are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

This morning's incident comes after a pedestrian in her 80s died from her injuries following a crash in Hamilton yesterday. 

