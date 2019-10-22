Two pedestrians almost struck by dangerous driver fleeing police in Masterton

Masterton Police are calling for witnesses to come forward after a vehicle nearly hit two pedestrians last Friday.

In a statement police say the blue Mazda vehicle was being driven erratically at around midday on October 25.

Police were pursuing the vehicle in the Lansdowne area, but abandoned the chase because of the nature of driving.

They say two pedestrians crossing Opaki Road that might have been almost hit by the vehicle.

Police would like to speak to them to make sure they are safe, as well as anyone else who could have seen the vehicle.