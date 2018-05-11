TODAY |

Two patients die at Waitematā DHB mental health unit in a week

Two people have died at a Waitematā DHB mental health unit this week sparking an immediate independent external review.

The two patients died in the He Puna Wairo inpatient mental health unit.

Acting director of the DHB's mental health service Dr Kevin Cleary said the DHB extended its sympathies to the families of those who had died by suicide.

"These families have entrusted their loved ones to our care and it is important that they have answers about any factors contributing to their deaths," Dr Cleary said.

"We believe tragic events like this should never happen in an inpatient unit and we have quickly moved to commission this external review," he said.

Nurse hospital generic
Nurse, hospital (file picture). Source: istock.com
