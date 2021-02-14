Two others travelled to Taranaki with family who tested positive for Covid-19

Two other people travelled to New Plymouth on Waitangi weekend with a South Auckland family who were confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield confirmed the mother and daughter of the family had travelled to the Taranaki region over the holiday weekend, and were joined by two others.

Bloomfield said neither of the two had tested positive.

"They are in isolation and have tested negative," Bloomfield said, stating he had been informed of the test results just prior to the start of the press conference.

"They will remain in isolation for that 14-day period."

A further two close contacts visited the family home in South Auckland on Wednesday and were also now in isolation.

Bloomfield said they had also tested negative.

The positive tests has led to Auckland being placed in a three-day lockdown from 11.59pm Sunday at alert level three.