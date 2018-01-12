 

Two NZ Navy warships to berth in Bay of Islands for Waitangi Day

The New Zealand Navy will have two warships berthed at Waitangi for the annual national commemorations next week.

The trust says it's found "financial irregularities" in its accounts.

Source: 1 NEWS

The RNZN is invited annually by the people of Te Tai Tokerau to attend Waitangi Day activities, and plays a significant part in the commemorative ceremonies, says a Defence Force spokesman.

The RNZN representatives this year will be Rear Admiral John Martin, the Chief of Navy, and his deputy, Commodore Mat Williams.

The warship HMNZS Canterbury will anchor off Waitangi from February 2-7, while HMNZS Otago will be alongside Opua Wharf from February 3-5.

A Beat Retreat and Sunset Ceremony will take place at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds flagpole on February 5 - a Royal Guard of Honour comprising more than 100 sailors, the RNZN Band and a Maori cultural group will conduct the ceremonial lowering of the New Zealand White Ensign, signifying the end of the day.

This will be reviewed by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.

The RNZN Band will also perform two concerts on Paihia Village Green, at 11am and 2pm on February 4.

At midday on Waitangi Day the Canterbury will fire a 21-gun salute to mark the 178th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Firing such salutes developed from the naval tradition of visiting warships firing their cannons until all ammunition aboard was spent, demonstrating they were disarmed and had no hostile intent.

Today all salutes are fired with blank cartridges.

