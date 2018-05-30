Two NZ finance companies fined $700k for misleading borrowers

Companies run by former 1980s corporate high flyer Allan Hawkins have been fined $700,000 for misleading borrowers in breach of the Fair Trading Act.

Budget Loans and Evolution Finance have also been ordered to pay $53,000 in emotional reparations and there will be financial reparations.

The companies unlawfully added interest and costs to loan balances after property had been repossessed and sold.