Two New Zealanders remain missing as search for survivors of ill-fated livestock ship called off

The search for 40 missing sailors, including two New Zealanders, who were on board a livestock ship that capsized off Japan’s coast has been suspended.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A distress call was sent from Gulf Livestock 1 last Wednesday when it got into trouble during a typhoon. There were 43 crew members and 5800 cattle onboard.

New Zealanders Lochie Bellerby and Scott Harris are unaccounted for.

Video emerges of New Zealander aboard ill-fated livestock ship as seawater streams over deck

Japan Coast Guard’s search and rescue efforts have not found anyone since late last week and have made the decision overnight to effectively call off the search.



Survivors will instead be looked for as part of their regular patrols.

Family of NZ man aboard sunken cattle ship remain 'hopeful' there are survivors

A full sea and aerial search resumed on Tuesday after a second typhoon in the area in the space of a week had hampered efforts.

An empty life raft was found on a small Japanese Island but there were no signs of survivors.

Two survivors have been rescued so far, while another died after being found unconscious.