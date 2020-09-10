TODAY |

Two New Zealanders remain missing as search for survivors of ill-fated livestock ship called off

The search for 40 missing sailors, including two New Zealanders, who were on board a livestock ship that capsized off Japan’s coast has been suspended.

Two New Zealanders were on-board the the Gulf Livestock 1 when it capsized. Source: Breakfast

A distress call was sent from Gulf Livestock 1 last Wednesday when it got into trouble during a typhoon. There were 43 crew members and 5800 cattle onboard.

New Zealanders Lochie Bellerby and Scott Harris are unaccounted for.

Japan Coast Guard’s search and rescue efforts have not found anyone since late last week and have made the decision overnight to effectively call off the search.

Survivors will instead be looked for as part of their regular patrols.

A full sea and aerial search resumed on Tuesday after a second typhoon in the area in the space of a week had hampered efforts.

An empty life raft was found on a small Japanese Island but there were no signs of survivors.

Two survivors have been rescued so far, while another died after being found unconscious.

One of the surviving crew members said the vessel's engine cut out and the ship capsized and sunk after a large wave hit.

