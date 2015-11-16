 

Two new suspects charged over 2015 Paris terror attacks

Belgian authorities have arrested a suspect and filed terror-related charges linked to the November 2015 Paris attacks that killed 130 people.

ONE News European Correspondent Emma Keeling found eerie quiet on streets normally bustling with markets and pop up stalls.
Source: 1 NEWS

The federal prosecutor's office said today that the first suspect, identified only as Farid K, was accused of providing fake documents which were used in the preparation of the attacks.

He was charged with taking part in the activities of a terrorist group and held in custody.

The other suspect, Meryem E.B, was charged with falsification of documents but released.

Seven attackers were killed the night of the November 13 attacks and two others died in a police raid five days later.

One key player — Salah Abdeslam — escaped and was arrested four months later in Belgium.

Other members of the network survived, plotting violence from Belgium and Syria or Iraq.

