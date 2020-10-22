Two new imported Covid-19 cases recorded in New Zealand today

There are two new imported Covid-19 cases in managed isolation in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.
Today's update was provided in a live briefing by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield this afternoon.
The first case arrived in the country on October 19 from the Netherlands via Dubai. The second case arrived on October 21 from Dohai.
Both cases were tested upon arrival after developing symptoms during the flight, Dr Bloomfield said.
The pair are now in an Auckland quarantine facility, having been transported there from the flight.
The Ministry of Health yesterday announced 25 new confirmed cases of coronavirus - the largest spike in daily Covid-19 cases in six months.
Of that number, 23 of the cases were found at the border - 18 of those Russian and Ukrainian fishermen in quarantine in Christchurch.
The two community cases yesterday were linked to a port worker who had tested positive for the virus over the weekend.
Yesterday the Auckland Regional Public Health Service confirmed a person who later tested positive for Covid-19 visited The Malt pub in Greenhithe, Auckland, on Friday, October 16.
Yesterday, labs processed 7083 tests, with the number of completed tests now totaling 1,470,994.
The number of active cases in New Zealand now stands at 58. The total number of confirmed cases is now 1558.